Tips To Use Cucumber For Glowing Skin

Some items in your fridge and kitchen are often underestimated for the benefits they offer, and you lose out on some great advantages of such nutrient-packed food items. Cucumber, the cooling fruit of summer can prove to be a boon for your beauty and overall health. It can be consumed as a part of your regular diet, and it can also have external applications in the form of face packs, face masks, and toner.

Cucumbers are made up of mostly water and have negligible calories, the consumption of which will ensure that you are sufficiently hydrated and do not consume excess calories. The fibre content from raw cucumbers will keep your gut healthy and that will, in turn, reflect as radiance on your face.

Read how cucumbers can be used to make skin glowing:

To make a completely organic face pack, blend some aloe vera gel with an unpeeled raw cucumber. The consistency of the mixture should be such that it spreads evenly on your face and stay for 10-15 minutes. The vitamin C and caffeic acid from cucumber and collagen from aloe vera help with sunburn in summers by soothing your skin and rejuvenating dull skin.

A honey oatmeal mask with cucumber opens up clogged pores and honey’s natural antimicrobial and antioxidant properties reduce acne. Blend a raw unpeeled cucumber and add oatmeal and honey in the blended cucumber mixture. Apply for around ten minutes before peeling it off.

Fight wrinkles with cucumber cold press. Cut some cucumber slices and place them in the refrigerator for fifteen minutes. Simply put the cold slices on wrinkled areas to replenish your skin.

Make sure you apply the packs and masks on clean skin and use only lukewarm water to rinse them off.

