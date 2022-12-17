Tired Of Dry And Flaky Skin During Winter? Here's What You Need to do

Dead skin cells begin to accumulate throughout the winter, which is why most people’s skin seems dry and lifeless outside. At the same time, the skin frequently begins to split from dryness. In this case, using certain items functions as a natural moisturiser for the skin, allowing you to maintain soft, radiant skin throughout the winter. We’re going to share some winter-specific skin care advice with you so you can instantly give your skin a healthy glow.

Use honey: Using honey to care for your skin will assist to keep it moisturised. Apply 1 teaspoon of honey to the face and massage it for two to three minutes. Then, wash your face with clean water after waiting 10 minutes. Your skin will stay smooth and shining if you use this recipe two to three times per week.

Apply olive oil: Olive oil, which is high in antioxidants, works effectively on wrinkles and fine lines as well as keeping the hydration of the skin. In this situation, rub your face each night before bed with olive oil. Your skin will naturally glow as a result of this.

Try a curd face mask: This is one of the greatest ways to get rid of winter’s dry skin cells. Apply 1 teaspoon of curd to the face, and then wash it off with clean water after 15-20 minutes. Don’t forget to apply cold cream on your face after this. Additionally, it will aid in skin exfoliating for you.

Apply almond oil: The finest source of vitamin E is thought to be almond oil. You can do this by applying almond oil before showering or cleaning your face in the winter. Your skin will appear soft and glossy as a result.

Use aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel is renowned for its medical properties and is thought to be the best moisturiser for skin. In this case, daily application of aloe vera gel for 10 to 15 minutes won’t cause your skin to become dry and will instead cause it to begin shining naturally.

