Tired Of Feeling Bloated? This Solution Might Come In Handy

What we consume reflects on our bodies. Therefore, it is curial to keep a check on the amount of nutrients and the medium we consume them through. However, in today’s day and age of fast consumerism, people are less cognizant about their eating habits and end up consuming easy-to-make yet hard-to-digest foods.

Eating carelessly and filtering out healthy and necessary nutrients can lead up to issues pertaining to weight and the appearance of the body. The fast-paced lifestyle has been rapidly pushing people towards unhealthy weight-related issues such as obesity, high blood pressure, strokes, and coronary heart diseases. Among the list is another issue that is instantaneous and causes discomfort in the stomach – Bloating.

Bloating is a condition where the stomach feels full and tight, and it makes you look fatter than you already are. Apart from the physical differences, bloating also causes discomfort and hinders the easy functionality of the digestive and respiratory systems. There are many allopathic assistances such as tablets and syrups that may put the bloating at ease. However, there is a natural way of battling bloating, which is also an easy concoction to create.

To make this miraculous medicine, you only need three things – fenugreek seeds, carom seeds, and water.

Here are the simple and easy steps to make the solution:

Take a handful of Carom seeds and Fenugreek seeds. Fill up a jug of water and put the seeds in the jug. Let the seeds soak in the water jug overnight. Make sure you do not add excess seeds as then the solution might become concentrated and cause acid reflux and excessive gas production. Once prepared, keep this solution handy and consume it whenever you feel bloated, especially after meals. The solution, if drunk regularly, can also help in losing weight.

The solution’s miraculous effects stem from the medicinal properties of the seeds. Carom seeds are believed to be very effective in fighting indigestion, peptic ulcers, coughing, and improving the airflow in the lungs. On the other hand, Fenugreek seeds curb the risks associated with blood pressure, heart and diabetes.

