Tired Of Getting Flaky Foundations? Try These Steps For A Flawless Base

For flawless makeup, it is really important that you use a foundation with natural skin texture. Knowing the right techniques is a must and there are many types of foundations available in the market. Liquid foundation is one of them. It gives a natural look to your skin and prevents it from getting sticky. Here, we will tell you how to use a liquid foundation throughout this festive season as well as how to use various tools to your preference. So without further ado let’s scroll down.

How to apply liquid foundation

Cleansing

First, use a gentle cleanser to thoroughly clean your face. This will remove any excess oil from your face. After that, use a towel to clean your face.

Moisturizer

It is really important to use a moisturizer if you have dry or oily skin. Your skin will become hydrated and radiant as a result. Additionally, you can use sunscreen with it if you like.

Primer

Use a primer so that open pores are not visible on the face after makeup. Put a small amount of primer on certain areas using your fingertips. Avoid rubbing it on your skin.

Starts with doting your foundation all over

Make dots all over your face with your fingers so that the product is distributed evenly.

Stamp with brush

Apply two pumps of setting spray to the foundation brush, hold it in the stamping position, and distribute the foundation while applying the setting spray to the skin. You can use this to apply foundation to the appropriate areas such as your neck and ears.

Blend with a sponge

Apply setting spray to a damp beauty blender or sponge, then apply foundation to the skin in a bouncing motion. This prevents brush-like strokes from being created on the skin.

Use of concealer

If you have hyperpigmentation on your face then you can use concealer. It would be better if you apply it while dabbing on the affected area with the help of your finger.

Brushing tips

Use a flat brush for full coverage

Use a buffing brush for medium coverage

For daily wear, use a stippling brush

Tips for Beauty Blender

Wet it thoroughly either with water or setting spray, then after dabbing it well, spread it on the face while dabbling the foundation.

