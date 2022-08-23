Tired Of Skin Pigmentation? Here's Something That Can Help You Get Rid of it

It’s pretty obvious to have skin textures, pigmentations, wrinkles, and fine lines because as they say it’s our flaws that make us beautiful in our way. There’s no harm in positively owning your flaws and feeling confident about them.

However, if you want you can surely work on it as per your choice, especially on pigmentation. And for those of you who don’t know what pigmentation is, it is a skin condition when some parts of the skin become darker than usual. It majorly occurs around the mouth and neck.

The disorder is most usually caused by an excess of melanin, the skin’s natural pigment. However, it can also happen as a result of inflammation caused by disorders such as acne or burns. So here are some tips to help you get rid of it.

You can use tomatoes and sugar to reduce pigmentation on the face. Yes, tomatoes work by deep cleaning the skin and keeping bacteria free. At the same time, sugar helps maintain the pH balance of the skin. Hence, trying a tomato and sugar face pack, you can eliminate pigmentation from the root.

How to make a tomato face pack

All you need is just tomatoes and sugar. For this, grind tomatoes and sugar and apply this paste to the face and leave it to dry for 15-20 minutes. After this wash your face with cold water.

Benefits of applying tomato face pack

To get rid of pigmentation, the use of a tomato face pack can prove to be very effective. An element called lycopene present in tomatoes works to repair damaged skin cells.

Along with this, applying tomato juice, which is rich in vitamin C, also improves the complexion of the skin. Apart from this, the use of sugar is also helpful in keeping the skin exfoliated by maintaining the pH level of the skin.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them.)

