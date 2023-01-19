Tired Of Your Lazy Partner Not Contributing To Chores? These 5 Tips Will Help You

You adore your husband, but you can’t help but notice his sluggishness. Is he avoiding chores for a reason, or is it simply because he is too lazy? In any case, if his lack of contribution at home leaves you tired and frustrated, then this article is for you. Today, let’s look at some ways to deal with your partner’s laziness and see if you can make him or her more active. These tips shared below might help you.

Tell them how you feel

Communication and honesty are the glue that holds any relationship together. If you believe your partner is not contributing enough, express your concerns. They won’t be able to change their lazy habits unless they realise how much it bothers you. Maintain a calm demeanour, express your problems and tell them to change their habits that trouble you.

Praise them when they make an effort

There will be times when your partner will assist you around the house to complete pending chores such as paying bills and getting things repaired. So, on those momentous occasions, make an effort to praise and encourage them for their help. Please don’t “fix" what they have done, even if it doesn’t meet your standards.

Avoid threatening your lazy partner

Do not use threats or deadlines to get a chore done, no matter how much your partner tests your patience. Give them plenty of opportunities and time to do the job their way. They will do it once they are convinced that no matter how long it takes, you are willing to wait. They might even surprise you by performing even better than you expected.

Treat the problem from your perspective

Understanding each other’s specific strengths and weaknesses allows you to find creative solutions to your problems. There are no one-size-fits-all solutions for dealing with relationship problems. Make an effort to know your partner first and then take certain steps which will persuade them to help with the day-to-day tasks.

Divide the household responsibilities

Your partner may avoid household chores because they don’t like doing them. Make a list of all the chores and responsibilities that you and your partner must fulfil. Inquire with your partner about their most preferred and least preferred tasks. Consider how you could take turns or divide the tasks in half, taking into account their likes, dislikes, strengths and schedules.

