'Tis The Season For These 5 Easy-To-Make Festive Cocktails

Winter has finally arrived, and the colder days definitely have us all reaching out for chill weekends made warmer with the perfect concoction of warm throws, OTT binges, and a wholesome serving of our favourite drinks for those special festive nights – and with the berry season back in full bloom, we couldn’t have asked for a better pairing. After all, staying in is most definitely the new going out, especially when you’re armed with some sweet and simple cocktail recipes to help you warm up to the cold this season.

So, get ready to whip out those delicious fresh jamuns and pomegranates out of the fridge as you mix up a fresh serving that adds the perfect tinge of red to these cool winter nights! Exploding with fun colors and flavors that boggle the mind, here’s our list of cocktails recipes that make the perfect serving for your next festive get together this winter:

White Winter Hugs

Ingredients

BACARDÍ Carta Blanca – 45 ml

Hot Chocolate – 180ml

Step I: Build! Take a glass mug or old fashioned glass, add the white rum and hot chocolate

Step II: Top! Float some coconut cream on top and marshmallows for the perfect winter drink

Rum Espresso

Ingredients

BACARDÍ Carta Blanca - 50 ml

Strong Coffee/ Shot of Espresso - 25 ml

Sugar Syrup - 15 ml

Vanilla Essence - 3-4 drops

Step I: Shake! Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice

Step II: Fill! Strain into a chilled martini glass

Step III: Top! Garnish with 3 coffee beans

The Mistletoe by Avril Gonsalves, Bar Manager, Kyma

It certainly can be debated about the best liquor to serve when looking for a signature drink or Christmas cocktail recipe that appeals to most. “As we age, our taste buds tend to evolve and our preferences can change. Our fun The Mistletoe is great in a Wine glass, ornament, or in a large pitcher as a Christmas punch. With simple ingredients, you can make delightful Christmas cocktail recipes that are sure to be the hit of your holiday celebrations,” adds Gonsalves.

Ingredients

30 ml Gin

10 ml Ginger juice

10 ml Lime juice

10 ml Sugar

30ml Sparkling wine

30ml Cranberry juice

Method:- Shaken method

Jamun Mojito

Ingredients

BACARDÍ Carta Blanca - 50 ml

Jamun Fruit Syrup - 25 ml*

Lime Juice - 20 ml

Mint Leaves - 4 to 5 leaves

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Step I: Build! Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in the highball glass

Step II: Fill! Pour jamun fruit syrup, lime juice and white rum in a glass with crushed ice

Step III: Top! Garnish with mint sprig and some more ice

*Jamun Fruit Syrup

40 Jamun Fruit

1 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup Water

Method

Deseed all Jamun fruit and place the fruit in a blender. Blend this smooth and strain the liquid.

Next, add strained liquid into a pan, with 1⁄2 cup of water and sugar.

Cook on slow flame for 20 mins.

Allow to cool, refrigerate and use as required.

Asian Winter Punch

Ingredients

BACARDÍ Carta Blanca - 200 ml

Pomegranate Juice - 250 ml

Cloudy Apple Juice - 500 ml

Sliced Lemongrass

Cinnamon powder

6 tsp Honey

Angostura Bitters (Optional)

Ginger Ale

Step I: Build! Mix all ingredients together in a large punch bowl

Step II: Garnish! Top with apple slices and cinnamon

Step III: Pour! Serve in tall glasses over ice

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here