To-Be-Bride And Groom, Take Notes To Achieve Flawless Skin On Your Wedding Day

Your wedding day is likely to be one of the most important days of your life as all eyes will be on you, from your parents, friends to relatives, and the pressure to look flawless is high. Deciding the wedding attire, to makeup and hairstyles, everything has to be done in advance. But, apart from this, what to-be brides and grooms should lay more emphasis on is their skin. Glowing and healthy skin will make you look confident and radiant and will reduce the wedding jitters.

A few weeks of a good skin care regimen and TLC can make all the difference. You can address your skin issues like acne, scarring, or pigmentation way before your D-day to help you accomplish the desired look. Apart from indulging in a basic cleanser-exfoliate-toner-mask-moisturizer routine, to-be brides and grooms, take notes to jumpstart your journey towards flawless and smooth skin.

6 months prior to the wedding

Visit a dermatologist or consult a facialist so they check the issues you want them to be addressed as the skin takes time to show results. You may start with treatments that remove pigmentation, lightens the scars, and clear congestion, sunspots, etc. These treatments may take around six sittings to get the best results.

While you work on the outward appearance of the skin, remember it’s also what you eat that reflects on the skin. Cut down on coffee and alcohol. Increase your fruit and vegetable intake instead of processed food. Eat food rich in fiber like yams, sweet potatoes, lentils, etc. A good workout will allow proper blood flow and add a layer of sheen to your skin. Make sure you get proper rest.

3 weeks before the D-day

Get a facial done to remove dead skin cells and pollutants. In case there’s a reaction, your skin will have sufficient time to heal. While the salon takes care of your skin, you do your part and double your water intake. Avoid stress-eating or binge-eating and maintain the diet you have been following for six months.

A day before the big day

Wash your face with cold water and to get rid of puffiness, apply cold aloe vera gel or ice cubes. You can also put a slice of cucumber on your eyes. Do not experiment on your skin right before your wedding day. Keep sipping on water or detox juices to stay hydrated.

