To Beat the Summer Heat, Pudina Nimbu Sharbat is All You Need

It’s March-end, and the summer heat has already started troubling us. Not only is it bad for our skin but also our health. To beat the scorching heat in summers, all one needs is the refreshing pudina nimbu sharbat. One can have this amazing drink any time of the day.

Here are a few easy steps to make a tempting glass of pudina nimbu sharbat.

Ingredients:

Mint leaves 1 cup

Lemon 1

Sugar 4 tablespoon

Lemon slices 4 (for garnishing)

Mint leaves (for garnishing)

Roasted cumin powder half tablespoon

Black salt half tablespoon (as per taste)

Steps:

First, separate the pudina leaves from the stalk, rinse thoroughly with water and let them dry.

Place 1 cup of pudina leaves in the mixer jar.

Add 4 tablespoons of sugar to it.

Then add a half tablespoon of black salt and half a tablespoon of cumin powder.

Squeeze out 1 lemon into it.

Add half a cup of water and then grind it finely.

Strain the mixture through the sieve, and remove if there are any leftovers.

Put ice cubes in a glass. Then add sharbat to the glass.L

Last, garnish the drink with some lemon slices and mint leaves.

Suggestion:

Use only pudina leaves, do not take branches.

One can adjust the quantity of sugar as per taste.

One can adjust the number of ice cubes, too, depending on how chilled they like it.

One can use soda water instead of plain water.

Apart from soothing and refreshing, this sharbat helps digestion as well. It is a perfect drink to sip on the warm summer days.

