News18» News»Lifestyle»To Have a Baby in an Apocalyptic Moment Is Pretty Scary, Says Felicity Jones
To Have a Baby in an Apocalyptic Moment Is Pretty Scary, Says Felicity Jones

Actress Felicity Jones opened up on The Graham Norton Show about her experience of giving birth to a baby during the pandemic.

Actress Felicity Jones said that it was an intense experience giving birth to a baby during the pandemic.

“I made banana bread three times and burnt it each time. I had a baby in the first one. It seems ages ago now in the really scary lockdown when we were all advised to wash our groceries and we didn’t know what was going to happen. It was pretty intense, but having kids is intense anyway. The pandemic just added a little extra," she said on The Graham Norton Show, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “To have a baby in an apocalyptic moment is pretty scary."

The actress, who was pregnant in her recent film “The Midnight Sky", said it was strange to go through it in reality as well.

“Soon after, we went into lockdown. It was so strange to be acting something and then, within weeks, going through it in reality. I remember thinking, I much prefer pretending," she said.

first published:April 10, 2021, 10:46 IST