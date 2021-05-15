Today on World Whisky Day, Raise a Toast and Celebrate Your Favourite Drink

World Whisky Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. This year the day is observed across the globe on May 15. Celebrated by whisky lovers at large, the day was founded in 2012. To make the occasion special, various tasting events, social gatherings and programs are organised.

Whisky is undoubtedly one of the classiest beverages one can buy. Sitting with a glass of whisky in one hand while listening to Mozart or Beethoven playing on a loop (through in a dash of cigar) in the background would be a whisky aficionado’s dream.

World Whisky Day was set up in 2012 by author and consultant Blair Bowman, who, when he was at university, decided to buy the domain name and set up a website that explored Scotland’s national drink.

Bowman even took to Twitter to wish all the whiskey lovers on the special day. “Today is the 10th annual @WorldWhiskyDay celebration. An idea I had in my head when I was 21 years old. Thank you to everyone who has raised a dram on WWD over the last ten years." He also shared a video on his Twitter account saying, “The last ten WWDs in ten seconds".

Today is the 10th annual @WorldWhiskyDay celebration. An idea I had in my head when I was 21 years old. Thank you to everyone who has raised a dram on WWD over the last ten years. The last ten WWDs in ten seconds👇🥃😀 pic.twitter.com/o6ax6RPncN — Blair Bowman 🥃 (@mrblairbowman) May 14, 2021

According to Bowman, World Whisky Day is, “all about making whisky fun and enjoyable. It’s not about being exclusive or prescriptive."

