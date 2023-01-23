Toddler Room Decoration Tips: Avoid Keeping These Items In Your Child’s Room

Decorating your child’s room can be fun. This way, you not only make their room more lively but also sometimes find a way to fulfil your childhood dream of having a toy or a wallpaper of choice that you loved as a child. But the activity comes with its own set of precautions. There are several showpieces and furniture that can harm your child in your absence. Parents should hence avoid certain things while decorating their children’s rooms, keeping their safety in mind.

Some of the items to be avoided while setting up your child’s room are:

Glass items: Showpieces and other tabletop items made of glass can be dangerous for your kids. If they walk towards the showpieces and topple them, glass can break and pierce your child’s body, causing them harm. Avoid keeping a glass or ceramic showpieces while decorating their rooms.

Loud toys – Toys that make too much noise are harmful to your children. Instead of providing your babies with loud toys, hand them other forms of comfort such as a pacifier or postures that can calm the baby down in a much more effective way. Toddlers have sensitive ears and noisy toys can damage them.

Sharp objects – Don’t forget to eliminate sharp objects from your list of decors as they can hurt your children at any point in time. Scissors, scree drivers, hair pins, etcetera are of no use to toddlers and therefore should not be stored or placed carelessly in their rooms.

Medicines – A toddler’s room should not be considered a storeroom or a spare room. This can lead to parents storing medicines and drinks in their rooms. If the toddler comes in contact with medicines made for adults, it can cause detrimental damage to the baby. Abstain from storing medicines in the toddler’s room.

Hanging and movable furniture – This furniture can fall on your baby in your absence causing them physical damage. Therefore, placing hanging or movable furniture in their room is not a good idea.

Electronics and plants – Electronics can short circuit and plants can cause your babies allergies. These two items should therefore be placed outside of the toddler’s room and their reach to avoid injury and allergies.

Baby walker – Walkers are a great tool to help your baby learn how to walk. However, parents should only let their kids use walkers under their direct supervision. If the walker is placed in a toddler’s room, they may topple and fall while trying to use it in your absence.

