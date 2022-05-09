Tod’s SpA, Reliance Brands Limited Enter Multi-year Franchise Agreement to Retail the Brand in India

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) commences a new journey with the icon of Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s S.p.A. With this long-term Franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market. Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi and Palladium, Mumbai and multibrand ecommerce platform Ajio Luxe.

The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Limited and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.

“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new

consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A

name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market.” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

“We are very pleased to partner with the country’s leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership." said Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s General Brand Manager.

ABOUT RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007

with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown Indian designer brands.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Tumi, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm. RBL today operates 1,937 doors split into 732 stores and 1,205 shopin-shops in India.

In 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer, Hamleys. Globally Hamleys has 213 doors across 15 countries.

ABOUT TOD’S GROUP

Founded as a small shoe factory in Casette D’Ete over a century ago, TOD’S

epitomizes true Italian style with a focus on craftsmanship. All TOD’S products are entirely Made in Italy, a distinctiveness that has kept clients loyal throughout

generations. Refined, understated luxury, impeccable taste and enviable quality are the key signposts to each and every TOD’S piece. The signature TOD’S Gommino, with its trademark 133 rubber pebbles on the sole, was born in the late 1970’s and rapidly became the go-to luxury moccasin on an international level. On November 6th 2000, the Group was listed on the Milan stock exchange. In 2013, TOD’S introduced a full ready to wear women’s collection and in 2014 the brand launched a full ready to wear wardrobe for men. Today, TOD’S distribution network includes 318 DOS and 88 franchise stores around the world.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.