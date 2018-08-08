English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tofu, Soy Milk Can Boost Bone Strength in Women
Soy protein might have positive impacts on bone strength for women who have not yet reached menopause, the researchers said.
(Photo: Representative Image/ Reuters)
Loading...
Women who consume soy protein found in foods such as tofu and soy milk might be able to counter the negative effects of menopause on bone and metabolic health, a study suggests.
The study done on rats showed that those fed with soy had stronger tibia bones, which is an important part of both the knee joint and ankle joint.
For postmenopausal women osteoporosis, decreased physical activity and weight gain are serious health concerns.
Soy protein might have positive impacts on bone strength for women who have not yet reached menopause, the researchers said.
"The findings suggest that all women might see improved bone strength by adding some soy-based whole foods -- tofu and soy milk, to their diet," said Pamela Hinton, Professor at the University of Missouri in the US.
"We also believe that soy-based diets can improve metabolic function for postmenopausal women," she added.
In the study, the team examined the effects of soy versus corn-based diets on rats selectively bred to have low fitness levels. They were further divided into those with and without ovaries to mimic effects of menopause.
Comparing the impact of soy diet on bone strength and metabolic function on the rats it was found that the tibia bones of those fed soy were stronger compared to the ones fed corn-based diet, regardless of ovarian hormone status.
Moreover, soy-based diet also improved metabolic function of the rats both with and without ovaries.
"Our findings suggest that women do not even need to eat as much soy as is found in typical Asian diets, but adding some tofu or other soy, for example foods found in vegetarian diets, could help strengthen bones," Hinton said.
Also Watch
The study done on rats showed that those fed with soy had stronger tibia bones, which is an important part of both the knee joint and ankle joint.
For postmenopausal women osteoporosis, decreased physical activity and weight gain are serious health concerns.
Soy protein might have positive impacts on bone strength for women who have not yet reached menopause, the researchers said.
"The findings suggest that all women might see improved bone strength by adding some soy-based whole foods -- tofu and soy milk, to their diet," said Pamela Hinton, Professor at the University of Missouri in the US.
"We also believe that soy-based diets can improve metabolic function for postmenopausal women," she added.
In the study, the team examined the effects of soy versus corn-based diets on rats selectively bred to have low fitness levels. They were further divided into those with and without ovaries to mimic effects of menopause.
Comparing the impact of soy diet on bone strength and metabolic function on the rats it was found that the tibia bones of those fed soy were stronger compared to the ones fed corn-based diet, regardless of ovarian hormone status.
Moreover, soy-based diet also improved metabolic function of the rats both with and without ovaries.
"Our findings suggest that women do not even need to eat as much soy as is found in typical Asian diets, but adding some tofu or other soy, for example foods found in vegetarian diets, could help strengthen bones," Hinton said.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
- Salman Khan Has the 'Biggest' Memory of Navratri With Aishwarya Rai
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
- Research Suggests Samsung Galaxy S7 is Vulnerable to Hacking
- Australia Ball-tampering Bans a 'Beneficial Shock' to World Cricket: Ponting
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...