Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Not 'Old Enough' for Covid-19 Vaccination

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who contracted Covid-19 last year, have not been able to get their Covid vaccinations yet. Hanks and Wilson, both aged 64, have been told that they were not “old enough".

“It’s been so emotional. We haven’t gotten our vaccines yet. How about hearing this for the first time in your life: You’re not old enough. It’s like, “Ok, I’ll take that". We are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they’re opening up to the next tier," Wilson said on ‘The Today Show’, according to femalefirst.co.uk. She hopes that more people get vaccinated soon."

“Yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that’s what the vaccine is also doing helping people. To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there’s nothing like that. That is truly a gift," said Wilson.

Last March, Tom Hanks had taken to his Instagram account to inform that Rita and he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Sharing a picture of a disposable glove thrown in a bin, he wrote, “Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" the actor concluded.