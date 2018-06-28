English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tommy Hilfiger Heads to Shanghai for Next TommyNow Show
Designer Tommy Hilfiger is excited about his experiential runway event TommyNow in China.
Tommy Hilfiger/ Reuters
Designer Tommy Hilfiger is excited about his experiential runway event TommyNow heading to China.
The Fall 2018 TommyNow experiential fashion show will be held in Shanghai on September 4 as a part of "See Now, Buy Now" concept. It will present the first TommyXLewis collaborative collection designed by Hilfiger with Formula One World champion Lewis Hamilton.
"TommyNow continues to disrupt the runway rules driven by our passion to introduce innovative ways to immerse as many consumers as possible into this event globally," Hilfiger said in a statement to IANS.
"For Fall 2018, our experiential event will evolve to become an even greater storytelling experience that celebrates our powerful Fall 2018 collections and ambassador partnerships. After successful stops in North America and Europe, I look forward to unveiling our next season on a new continent," he added.
Hilfiger's "See Now, Buy Now" global platform brings forward innovative and immersive digital content fused with real-life experiences accessible to both virtual audiences globally and those attending the live event.
The event in China will celebrate icons of tomorrow in the world of fashion, art, music and entertainment whose powerful drive and inner fire pushes them to lead the way and inspire the next generation of consumers globally.
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
