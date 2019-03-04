English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tommy Hilfiger in Awe of Zendaya
Tommy Hilfiger got a chance to work with the actress on the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection.
Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya at the launch of TommyXZendaya during Paris Fashion Week
Designer Tommy Hilfiger says actress Zendaya is passionate about causes that are close to her heart, and he is happy that she uses her platform to inspire millions of fans around the world.
"Zendaya is passionate about causes that are close to her heart. She uses her platform to inspire millions of fans around the world," Hilfiger said in a statement.
The designer got a chance to work with the actress on the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection.
"Her strong set of values and incredible style truly speak to the spirit of the brand and comes out across the TommyXZendaya collaborative collection," Hilfiger added.
Hilfiger travelled to Paris with Zendaya to celebrate their collaboration inspired by 1970s icons and the 1973 Battle of Versailles fashion show. The TommyNow runway show took place last week, showcasing the Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya collaborative collection at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees.
The event built on the success of Tommy Hilfiger's signature "See Now, Buy Now" format, and runway looks were immediately available across an ecosystem of shoppable channels in more than 70 countries.
Opening up about her mantra as a designer, Zendaya said: "I've learned about what it really takes to make a garment. Even something as simple as a plain white tee takes so much more time...every job is crucial."
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
