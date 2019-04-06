English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tommy Hilfiger Revisits Coca-Cola Collection
Tommy Jeans Coca-Cola capsule is a special re-edition of the styles by designer Tommy Hilfiger designed in 1986 to create the first Coca-Cola Clothes collection.
Tommy Jeans Coca-Cola Capsule Collection
Loading...
Global fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger in collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company has launched the Tommy Jeans Coca-Cola capsule collection.
It is a special re-edition of the styles by designer Tommy Hilfiger designed in 1986 to create the first Coca-Cola Clothes collection. The range will be available at select stores worldwide from Friday, read a statement.
"The capsule collection celebrates an iconic milestone in Tommy Hilfiger's history," said Avery Baker, Chief Brand Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global.
Baker added: "The collection that we launched in the 1980s was bold, bright, and instantly recognisable. This re-edition builds on the originals, celebrating the optimistic and youthful spirit at the heart of both brands while adding a modern street-style twist for the next generation."
The collection for men and women reissues pieces from the 1980s collection with contemporary silhouettes and a new logo that fuses the iconic brand and Coca-Cola logos. The collection features sweatshirts and T-shirts in royal blue, red, white, yellow, teal and sky blue.
A white T-shirt with the logo in five different colours on the back; a red and white zip-front sports jacket featuring the logo across the front; the iconic rugby shirt reinvented in red and white or blue, white and turquoise colourway; and oversized hoodies emblazoned with an all-over collage print of the logos.
It is a special re-edition of the styles by designer Tommy Hilfiger designed in 1986 to create the first Coca-Cola Clothes collection. The range will be available at select stores worldwide from Friday, read a statement.
"The capsule collection celebrates an iconic milestone in Tommy Hilfiger's history," said Avery Baker, Chief Brand Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global.
Baker added: "The collection that we launched in the 1980s was bold, bright, and instantly recognisable. This re-edition builds on the originals, celebrating the optimistic and youthful spirit at the heart of both brands while adding a modern street-style twist for the next generation."
The collection for men and women reissues pieces from the 1980s collection with contemporary silhouettes and a new logo that fuses the iconic brand and Coca-Cola logos. The collection features sweatshirts and T-shirts in royal blue, red, white, yellow, teal and sky blue.
A white T-shirt with the logo in five different colours on the back; a red and white zip-front sports jacket featuring the logo across the front; the iconic rugby shirt reinvented in red and white or blue, white and turquoise colourway; and oversized hoodies emblazoned with an all-over collage print of the logos.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Show How to Glam Up This Navratri
- Nora Fatehi’s Casual Charm is at Its Best in these Instagram Posts
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results