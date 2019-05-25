Too Much Sleep is as Bad as Too Less, Affects Cognitive Function

Do you love to sleep? Or are you one of those who wake up at the stroke of dawn? Well, it turns out that both are bad for our mental health. A new study now suggests that sleeping for nine hours a night could be as bad for your memory as only getting five.While it is well known that people who sleep for fewer than five hours a night may experience memory problems, a study has now found the same effects in those who get a stable nine hours a night sleep as well.Researchers studied memory tests for almost four lakh people who were asked to match six pairs of hidden cards after memorizing their positions. They found that when compared to people who slept for seven hours, those who reported sleeping for nine hours made the same number of errors as people sleeping for five hours or less.In fact, the study reported that they made 5 per cent more errors in the card game. As for those who slept for 10 hours or more, they made a whopping 11 per cent more errors.The results suggest that sleeping for too long may hit thinking skills just like sleep-deprivation.According to experts, people who sleep for too long may have poorer sleep quality, which prevents regions of the brain communicating properly and puts them at higher risk of cognitive issues.According to the study authors, sleep duration is linked with sleep quality and poor sleep quality could disrupt the circadian rhythm, which regulates gene expression in the human brain. This might lead to the neurodegenerative process leading to cognitive dysfunction.According to study author Dr Victoria Garfield, while some people may think that going to bed and sleeping for longer hours is fine, but the findings suggest that sleeping for too long may affect the memory of an individual as well. The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, has, however, added that they found little evidence of the duration of sleep and whether it is linked to the risk of dementia or not.The results from the study highlighted the fact that sleeping for too long may hit thinking skills just like sleep deprivation.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)