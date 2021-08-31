Too Much Stress? Here are 5 Ways That May Offer Some Respite

For most people, stress and anxiety have become common occurrences in daily life. An estimated 70% of adults around the world say they feel stress or anxiety daily. Here are a few tips to handle your stress and anxiety

Exercise:

Exercise is not just beneficial for your body but your mental health too. Activities such as walking, jogging or anything that involves repetitive movements of large muscle groups help you combat stress and anxiety. With regular exercise, you will feel less stress and anxiety and it will also improve your sleep and self-image.

Consider supplements:

Several supplements are linked with the reduction of stress and anxiety issues. Certain supplements including omega-3 fatty acids, ashwagandha, green tea, lemon balm are great to combat stress. If you have a medical condition, then consult your doctor first.

Spend time with friends and family:

Spend time with kids, your family and friends. It will help you relieve stress to a great degree. Having positive and strong social ties, helps you get through stressful times and even lower your risk of anxiety.

Sleep better:

Everyone is aware of the fact that stress can cause you to lose sleep but simultaneously lack of sleep is also a cause of stress. Make sure you get seven to eight hours of sleep daily at night. Finish off your work, turn off the lights, and just relax for a bit before going to bed. You might find it the most effective stress buster.

Eat right:

Having a healthy diet is important. Not consuming a proper healthy diet is closely related to stress. When people are swamped with stress, they usually tend to forget to eat well and instead consume sugary fatty snack foods. No matter what, always go for fruits, vegetables, or fish. A tuna sandwich has been shown to reduce the symptoms of stress and is good for the brain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here