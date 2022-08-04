Too Much Turmeric Can Be Harmful, Expert Reveals Side-Effects

Turmeric is well-known for the oodles of benefits it offers. It possesses medicinal and healing properties and is commonly available in Indian kitchens because of its unique flavour. While the fact that there are several health benefits of turmeric is undebatable, incorporating it excessively into your diet is not good for your health either.

As per a report in NDTV, Consultant Nutritionist, Dr Rupali Dutta said that consuming turmeric in excessive amounts can be harmful to one’s health. “Although consuming turmeric or Haldi in its natural form promotes health, excess of it can cause an upset stomach, nausea, and dizziness. Especially, if you take turmeric capsules or supplements in high amounts, it can prove to be detrimental to your health. I would recommend taking turmeric in its natural form in moderate quantities to attain its health benefits,” she said.

Listed below are some of the negative effects of turmeric that you should beware of:

Nausea and Diarrhoea:

Curcumin is an active compound found in turmeric. Hence, consuming it in excess can upset one’s digestive system by affecting the gastrointestinal tract. It can further lead to diarrhoea and nausea.

Spikes the risk of developing kidney stones:

Consuming turmeric in extreme amounts can raise the risk of developing kidney stones as oxalates present in turmeric may cause harm.

Iron deficiency:

Consuming too much turmeric assists in hindering the absorption of iron. Therefore, in order to reduce the iron absorption capacity of your body, you should be mindful of the amount of turmeric you are incorporating into your food. People with iron deficiency need to be extra cautious.

To prevent yourself from the negative effects of turmeric and fully enjoy the benefits that it offers, make sure to consume it in moderate amounts as an excess of everything can be disadvantageous.

