Top 3 Benefits of Chemical Peels That You May Not Be Aware Of

The ultimate aim of incorporating the best products into our skincare routine is to achieve impeccably healthier-looking skin. In a bid to achieve smoother and softer skin, which shows no signs of ageing, exfoliation becomes a go-to step. And while exfoliation only gets rid of the impurities and dirt on the top layer of your skin, people have begun choosing chemical peels over it. A chemical peel is a restorative cosmetic procedure, in which a solution is applied in order to remove the top layer of skin. A chemical peel helps one gain smoother, and healthy-looking skin, making it one of the most popular procedures after botox and fillers.

Dermatologist, Dr Chytra V Anand spoke to HT Lifestyle and informed that it is a procedure used to improve the skin’s surface. “The most commonly treated area is the face and neck for pigmentation, acne, anti-ageing and scarring. It can also be applied to other body parts like hands and legs to reduce tanning and pigmentation. Selectively it is also done in the areas like under the eyes and around the mouth to reduce the appearance of dark circles and pigmentation,” she said.

Here are some other benefits of chemical peel:

Controls Melasma

Chemical peels are extremely helpful in treating melasma, which is a common skin disorder that causes grey-brown discoloured patches on the skin. To address the issue of Melasma, the glycolic peel is used, which is the most common chemical peel. Minimises sun damage

A mild chemical peel can solve the problems like sun damage, freckles, and other pigmentation. Sun damage also results in signs of ageing causing fine lines and blotchiness. With the help of light chemical peel, you can ease these symptoms. Rosacea

For those who don’t know, rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition that causes redness, swelling, and red bumps. In some cases, chemical peels have been extremely helpful in relieving these symptoms. However, a chemical peel is typically recommended for mild or moderate rosacea.

To note, it is advisable that one must consult an expert before going in for the procedure.

