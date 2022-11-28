Top 5 Benefits Of Eating Garlic In Winter

During winter, it is important to take extra care of your health as the season brings with it a host of illnesses like flu, viral and other diseases. To ensure good health, several dieticians suggest including garlic in your daily diet. Garlic is one of the most common ingredients that is found in almost every household’s kitchen. It is considered a powerhouse of immunity-boosting nutrients such as arginine, oligosaccharides, selenium, and flavonoids. Besides this, it is loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties which makes it a great fit for your health. Below we have mentioned some of the major health benefits of garlic.

Prevents cold and cough

Garlic has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, which protect you from problems like cold and cough, and helps you stay healthy and fit. Known as the magical ingredient, garlic undoubtedly provides you relief from seasonal health issues. If you are a frequent victim of cough and cold, then you should definitely add garlic to your diet.

Promote healthy heart

If you are a patient of heart disease, then garlic can prove beneficial for you. Dieticians suggest that consuming garlic daily can prevent heart and cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, heart attacks, and more. Don’t forget to eat garlic daily if you want to stay healthy and improve your cholesterol level, blood pressure and blood sugar level.

Boosts immunity

Garlic is rich in antioxidants and sulfur-containing compounds which help in boosting your immunity. Consuming garlic daily will help you to fight the virus and boost your immunity. You can consume garlic in several ways, it is not necessary to have it raw.

Helps in reducing weight

Garlic is known for promoting healthy metabolism. It helps you detox and further promotes weight loss. Eating garlic daily is the best way to keep a check on your weight naturally, especially during winter. If you eat raw garlic and honey in the morning, then you will surely see results in no time.

Promote respiratory health

As winters are here, it becomes more essential to take care of your respiratory health. Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties, which help one combat respiratory and lung health problems.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here