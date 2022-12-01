Top 5 Dairy Products That Are Low In Lactose

People with lactose intolerance often avoid eating dairy products to prevent digestive problems. Lactose intolerance is caused by the inability to digest lactose sugar, which is present in dairy products. Many people with this condition can consume only up to 12 grams of lactose. So it’s extremely important to become aware of your own symptoms and know how much lactose you can handle in your diet. Today, we are going to share 5 dairy products that are naturally low in lactose and are safe for consumption by those suffering from lactose intolerance .

1. Low-lactose Butter

Butter is created by separating the solid fat and liquid components of cream or milk. As the liquid part, which contains all the lactose, is removed during the process, the final product is around 80% fat. This means that the lactose content of butter is very low with about 0.1 grams in 100 grams. Besides this, lactose level is also low in fermented butter products such as ghee.

2. Yogurt

People with lactose intolerance find it easy to consume Yogurt, which is a fermented dairy product. Yogurts contain live bacteria which help in breaking down lactose. People find it easier to digest lactose present in it, compared to that in milk which has a higher quantity of lactose. Yogurt which is labelled as a probiotic, is the preferred one. Other than this, full-fat and strained yogurt is also recommended for people with lactose intolerance.

3. Hard Cheese

Hard cheese is often very low in lactose as it is made by adding bacteria to milk and then separating the cheese curds from its by-product. Cheese with the lowest amount is the one to be the longest. It is said that the cheese which is aged the longest easily gets rid of the high lactose present in it. Parmesan, Swiss and Cheddar are some examples of cheese that are low in lactose.

4. Heavy cream

Heavy cream is known to have 37% of fat and almost no sugar. Therefore, heavy creams have a low lactose level of around 0.5 grams in a tablespoon. People with lactose intolerance should add this dairy product to their diet.

5. Buttermilk

If you love buttermilk but suffer from lactose intolerance, then not worry. Cultured Buttermilk is one of those dairy products that contain bacteria that break down lactose and hence people with lactose intolerance can consume it.

