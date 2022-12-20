Top 5 Destinations For Ayurvedic Herbs in India

Ayurveda is one of the proudest offerings of our rich Indian heritage. We have a treasure trove of Ayurvedic herbs spread across the length and breadth of the country, making this science truly what we call “Made in India". Aditi Amit Deshmukh, Ayurveda practitioner and founder, 21 Organic reveals herbs and destinations in India where you can get them.

Abhyanga in Kerala

Kerala is popular for the various Ayurvedic Abhyanga (massages). The Mukha Abhyanga or facial massage can be enjoyed using medicated ayurvedic oils or ghees blended with herbs to thoroughly cleanse, rejuvenate, and nourish the skin.

Kesar (Saffron) from Pampore, Kashmir

Kashmiri saffron, known for its aroma, colour and medicinal value is believed to be one of the oldest spices recognized for its cosmetic benefits. Saffron helps reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes. It also has properties to protect the skin from sun damage. Regular use will give you an even-toned radiant complexion. A quick and easy Kesar and ghee face pack can help rejuvenate your skin. Use this antioxidant-rich face mask regularly for visibly glowing skin.

Aloe Vera from Bikaner, Rajasthan

Aloe Vera is generally cultivated in a dry region with minimum rainfall, humid climate and sandy soils, hence this plant thrives in the climatic conditions of Rajasthan. Popular for its antibacterial, antiviral, and antiseptic properties that help heal wounds and burns, Aloe Vera also has collagen-building and anti-ageing properties. Just peel the skin and scrape off the gel. It is extremely rich in vitamins, amino acids, multiple nutrients, minerals and enzymes that nourish both the skin and hair. Aloe Vera hydrates and moisturises the skin, giving it a healthy glow.

Eucalyptus oil from Ooty, Tamil Nadu

A trip to Ooty in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu is incomplete without buying Eucalyptus oil. It is the go-to herb for cough, asthma and sinusitis. The easiest way to use it is to inhale steam with a few drops of eucalyptus oil added to the hot water, or by dousing two drops onto your handkerchief. The oil reacts with mucous membranes, not only reducing mucus but by helping open your sinuses so you can breathe easier when you have a bad cold.

Ashwagandha, from Latur, Maharashtra

Ashwagandha, grown in subtropical and tropical climates requires very less water to grow, it is therefore an ideal herb for a drought-prone region like Latur.

Ashwagandha can be consumed in the form of a tablet or as a powder which can be had with milk every day. Another great way of having Ashwagandha is in the form of herbal tea.

Ashwagandha has many benefits such as building immunity, increasing stamina, strengthening the bones, muscles and nerves. It also has powerful anti-arthritic, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties.

