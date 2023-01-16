Top 5 Exercises To Help You Stay Fit At Home

Achieving a fit body requires dedication and a healthy lifestyle, not quick fixes. Fitness should be approached gradually and consistently through a balanced diet and regular exercise. Start by eliminating unhealthy foods from your diet and reducing snacking during Zoom calls.

Dr Prashant Mistry, certified physiotherapist and celebrity fitness expert shares, “To achieve your fitness goals, establish a consistent daily routine and track your progress with a physical journal. Writing by hand can be more effective than using a digital note-taking app. If you’re short on time but want to build muscle, try incorporating these five exercises into your routine."

Here are the exercises with their benefits that you may follow:

Burpees

The burpee exercise is demanding and can make you short of breath due to its high energy expenditure. However, it also improves the coordination between the lungs and heart, allowing your body to efficiently exhale CO2.

3 sets, 10 to 15 reps, rest 45 secs to 1 min Thrice a week

Squats

Squats are beneficial for the lower body as they target the thigh muscles and enhance stability. Incorporating a jump, such as a jump squat, into your squat routine can increase the energy expenditure and provide an added cardiovascular benefit.

2 to 3 sets, reps 15 to 20 with good form, rest 30 to 40secs

Thrice a week

Push Ups

Push ups are highly effective for building upper body muscle mass, particularly in the chest, triceps, and shoulders. It is one of the best exercises for upper body strength.

Sets 2 to 3, reps 10 to 15, rest 40 secs

Thrice a week

Skipping

Skipping is a high-energy exercise that works against gravity as you jump and land, which requires a significant amount of energy. It is an effective way to burn calories and improve cardiovascular fitness. 2 to 3 sets, 40 secs to 1 min, rest 30 secs

Thrice a week

Sit Ups

Sit-ups isolate the core muscles, making them an effective exercise for targeting that area. However, it’s important not to overdo it if your goal is to achieve a six-pack, as overtraining can lead to injury or burnout. 2 to 3 sets, reps 20 to 25, rest 30 secs.

Thrice a week

Maintaining physical fitness is crucial for overall health and well-being. Incorporating simple exercises into your routine and sticking to them consistently is key to staying in shape. Remember that discipline and persistence are essential for achieving your fitness goals. These exercises can aid in your journey to maintaining a fit body.

