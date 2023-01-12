Top 5 Foods To Increase Blood Circulation And Keep Your Body Warm This Winter

With the arrival of winter, a lot of people start feeling lazier and hungrier than usual. No matter how many layers of warm clothes you wear, sometimes your body just can’t take the chilly weather. At such times, all one wants is to sit in one place, under the quilt, for hours. However, it is not good for your health as a lack of physical activity can decrease blood circulation in the body. In addition to physical activity, adopting a balanced diet is also equally important in winter. You must keep a tab on your diet and consume foods that help in increasing and improving the blood flow.

Here are the top 5 foods that you must include in your winter diet to increase blood flow and keep your body warm:

1. Pomegranates- Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and help improve the blood flow in the body. So, you must definitely include pomegranates in your diet to keep your body warm in the chilly winter.

2. Onions- Onions contain antioxidants that work to improve blood circulation and heat the body. Consuming onions is considered very beneficial in winter.

3. Cinnamon- You can add cinnamon to your food or tea to keep the body warm in winter. This spice works wonders in warming the body instantly. However, it should be consumed in small quantities only.

4. Garlic- Garlic is used in Ayurveda to improve blood circulation and keep the heart healthy. It also helps to relax the blood veins and increases the blood flow to the tissues. You must add garlic to your diet in winter.

5. Fatty fish- Fatty fish contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are extremely beneficial to the heart’s health. Omega-3 fatty acids also promote nitric oxide, which improves blood circulation in the body and also helps in relaxing the blood veins. So, try to include fish like Salmon and Sardine in your diet as they contain a large amount of Omega-3 fatty acids.

Apart from these, you can also include beetroot, turmeric, green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, walnuts, tomatoes, and ginger in your diet to keep the body warm in winter.

