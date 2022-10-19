Top 5 Indian Travel Destinations for a Digital Detox

Recently, our vacationing has become an activity directed more towards Instagram followers than ourselves. Of course, there is beauty in sharing a picture of a lovely flower or a picture-perfect meal with people we want to stay connected with. However, sometimes, just letting the moment wash over you, without the buzz of devices, is just as important. If you are looking for a vacation destination where tweets and likes (and perhaps emails from your boss) can not disturb you, these five are perfect for exactly that kind of digital detox!

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

The scenic Valley of Flowers is one of Uttarakhand’s most attractive tourist destinations. The valley, which is home to over 300 kinds of alpine flowers, can be reached after a 10-kilometre hike. The tour begins from Hemkund Sahib, and in the blossoming season, offers the view of thousands of colourful flowers set against the backdrop of snow-capped hills. The rainy season (July-September) is the best time to travel to this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Bandipur National Park borders both Nagarhole and Mudumalai national parks. The park’s jungle safari, where one can view wildlife such as tigers, deer, elephants, antelopes, and langurs, is popular across the whole country. Your digital detox trip here could be even more adventurous with a few nights of forest camping!

Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh has come into the limelight recently, drawing attention from tourists all over for its untouched, unmatched beauty. A road trip through pathways that snake their way through the state’s hills and mountains is likely to reveal many exquisite hidden gems!

Isolated Andaman and the Nicobar Islands

The sandy shores of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the perfect mix of magnificence and seclusion. Some private locales of these island chains are as far-removed from the digital world as they are close to natural beauty. You are sure to relish the digital detoxification experience you find here. Sporty tourists can enjoy surfing and scuba diving, too.

Lungthung-Dhuipdhara, Sikkim

Nestled between tall peaks, the land of Sikkim is the place to be during your internet detox. Try visiting between January and April to enjoy a snow-clad landscape. Remember to visit the state’s most popular tourist destination, Lungthung-Dhuipdhara. It gives you a surreal view of the Kanchenjunga range, as do the zig-zag paths you need to take to get there.

