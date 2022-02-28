Top 5 Kitchen Foods That Boost Physical, Mental Health

Household kitchens are one-stop for healthy lentils, flours, and natural alternatives to processed foods. Nutritious food is not only beneficial for the body but also for mental health. Here are five nutritious as well as tasty foods present in your kitchen and including them in your diet will only be helpful.

1. Jaggery

Replace sweeteners like sugar with jaggery, or gur. Jaggery is high in nutritional value, contains a fair amount of antioxidants and minerals. It can be eaten raw, or you can also put it in meals to improve its flavour. Along with boosting immunity, jaggery purifies the entire body, especially the liver and blood.

2. Nuts

Nuts are energy-boosting food, and when soaked in water, a handful of nuts can do wonders for physical and mental health transformation and improvement. Add them to your desserts, breakfast, or even salad. Some nuts also have energy-boosting properties, making them a great snacking option in between meals.

3. Ragi

Ragi is commonly found in south Indian households. It is not only high in protein but is also packed with nutrients like vitamins C, B-Complex, and E, iron, and calcium, which makes it good for hair and skin. It is a wonderful breakfast food that helps in relaxing nerves and induces sleep naturally. Ragi is a versatile ingredient, hence it can be used in several recipes and is prepared for both babies and adults alike.

4. Coconut

Coconut is a superfood. Loaded with nutrients, one can consume coconut water, raw coconut, milk, or even its oil! From manganese to magnesium, and copper to potassium, consuming coconut can help you increase the intake of the micronutrients each day. Sipping coconut water will have the same effect as an activity designed to reduce anxiety, and research shows that coconut water will have an antidepressant effect.

5. Dates

Along with jaggery, another food that is super beneficial for diabetic patients is the date fruit. This precious brown dry fruit is loaded with nutrients, including potassium and antioxidants like flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acid. Dates are high in fibre and they can be added to dishes easily.

