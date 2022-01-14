Top 5 Low-calorie Indian Foods for Your Weight Loss Journey

When one thinks of the desi Indian diet, visuals of ghee-soaked chapati, deep-fried pakoras, and halwa are likely to hit your mind. Indeed, we Indians have a calorie-rich diet, from parathas for breakfast to cream-loaded Lassi for lunch.

But, the required calorie intake of the body depends from person to person. If you think you have a hyperactive lifestyle that makes you exhausted and helps burn loads of calories, then munching a bit extra would not do any harm. On the other hand, if your physical activity is near to zero and you still consume excessive calories, then it can lead to rapid weight gain.

When it comes to weight loss, people usually prefer non-desi foods like quinoa, oats and Greek yoghurt, which are also not easily available. But not many know that even our Indian diet has an abundance of low-calorie food options. These light foods not only facilitate weight loss but each one of them comes with their own benefits.

Let us have a look at some of these Indian foods which you can eat guilt free.

Poha

Poha is the go-to breakfast for many Indians, and it’s not only delicious but low in calories as well. Made by flattening parboiled rice, a bowl of poha can have as little as 180 calories. Poha is even quite easy to digest for your system and keeps you full for longer and thus contributes to your weight loss journey.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas or Kabuli chana in Hindi is another food that is low-calorie and at the same time super nutritious. Being rich in fibre and protein, it also provides your body with essential nutrients while keeping your weight loss plan on track.

Bajra Khichdi

Bajra Khichdi is a popular food in the western region especially the state of Rajasthan. Loaded with nutrients like iron, magnesium, protein and fibre, Bajra is exceptionally low in calories while high in nutritional value, which makes it an ideal weight loss food.

Bhel

Being a popular street food, Bhel is often considered unhealthy but surprisingly if you ditch the extra sauces and chutneys, Bhel can be an effective weight loss snack. It is basically puffed rice which is very light and can be prepared in various lip-smacking ways.

Upma

Upma is another popular low-calorie breakfast which is usually eaten in the southern regions of India. Made with semolina, Upma can be an excellent choice for weight loss as it digests slowly and steadily provides you with energy. Meanwhile, it is also rich in various vitamins and minerals.

