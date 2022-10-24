Top 5 magical Places From Where You Can See The Midnight Sun

Nature has innumerable jaw-dropping phenomena. One of these is the Midnight Sun. Viewing this splendid sight, limited to the area around the poles of the earth, should definitely be on every travel enthusiast’s bucket list. Midnight sun refers to an event that, past midnight, one gets to see during the summer months in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. The sun remains visible even as the clock strikes midnight. Here are five spots where you can relish this sight.

1. Alaska

The US state of Alaska is beyond a doubt, famous for wide-open spaces, abundant outdoor experiences, Alaskan Native culture, and sparkly snow-clad mountains and glaciers. From late May to late July and then during the biting winters, Barrow, a city in Alaska, experiences 24×7 sunlight. The city flashes divine beauty during this time.

2. Norway

Norway is aptly called the land of the midnight sun. The people residing here have encountered the ecstatic beauty of Midnight Sun fairly often. As the sun does not set here for nearly 76 days between May and July, anyone who wishes to explore the Midnight Sun has a rather large window to visit.

3. Finland

Finland is an attractive tourist destination for the Northern Lights. Alongside this, one is also likely to experience the midnight sun here. This is because the territories of Finland fall right near the arctic circle.

4. Sweden

Here, the sun goes down at midnight and rises again around early morning. Here, the sun never sets straight for almost four months. The experience of witnessing the Midnight Sun in Sweden is overwhelming and everyone should once in their lifetime experience it.

5. Canada

Yukon and the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut are often collectively referred to as the land of the midnight sun in Canada. You are likely to experience very long days and scenic sights around here.

