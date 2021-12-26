Top 5 Makeup Tips for a Phenomenal Look this New Year Party

One should look their best everyday but when it comes to occasions like New Year’s Eve, you must light up the place wherever you go. Makeup is one such thing that can help you turn heads if done the right way.

Keeping other things in mind like preparing the skin before makeup and making the makeup last through the wild parties is of equal importance. So, we bring you some handy makeup tips for this New Year party, which will help you bring out the inner glow.

Pre-makeup prep

In order to ensure your makeup lasts long, and also gives a clean look, you must give it the right start. It is advised to wash your face thoroughly to get rid of all the oil and dirt from the skin. Washing and hydrating the skin with a moisturiser also allows your makeup to sit on your skin smoothly.

Primer

A primer sets the stage for the great look that your makeup is capable of giving you. Primer works as a base for your makeup as it ensures that your makeup lasts longer while also giving it a flawless look. For optimum results, apply just a thin layer of primer by dabbing it in with a makeup sponge or just your fingers.

Keep it matte

Indeed, a glowing makeup face looks stunning at grand events but for New Year parties, a simple matte look will be more appropriate for intimate gatherings. The thing about matte makeup is that it looks natural and hides the imperfections on your face. For a matte look, one must start with a matte primer followed by a gentle amount of foundation.

Theme makeup

Apart from a cherry red lipstick, you can incorporate other elements in your makeup to get in sync with the New Year party theme. You can do so by applying some green or red eyeshadow along with black and bold winged eyeliner. Then just top it off with some cheek blush.

Setting the makeup

After you are done with applying all sorts of products on your skin and investing a good time glamming up, you have to make sure that everything stays in place. A setting spray just does the trick by protecting it against creasing, smudging or fading so that you relish your New Year’s Eve without worry.

