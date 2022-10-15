Top 5 Travel Destinations in India to Add to Your October Diaries

People who love travelling can’t seem to wait to embark on a trip every now and then. Some prefer to dip their feet into the cold waters of seas and oceans while others want to soak in the beauty of the chilly mountains. If you too consider yourself an explorer, then the monotonous routine of life is sure to wear you out. As you sit by the window of your home or office on a pleasant October day, it is quite natural to daydream about planning a trip to some faraway land of mountains, hills and nature. Therefore, to ease your search, here are the five best travel destinations in India that you must visit during this season:

Jammu and Kashmir

Popularly known as the heaven on Earth – Jammu and Kashmir is a dream destination for every mountain lover out there. The scenic natural vistas marked with snow-capped peaks, replete with pine, fir, and deodar trees, are a sight to behold. Not to forget the glittering Jhelum river. Jammu and Kashmir are two ideal places to visit in October.

Bir Billing

For those who love to engage in some adrenaline-infused adventures, then Bir Billing is the best place to be. Bask in the picturesque hills as you take on a plethora of thrilling activities like paragliding in the azure skies, trekking in the densely-clustered forests or camping under the starry night. You can also take a stroll in the quaint seminomadic hamlets.

Lahaul and Spiti

Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh are one of the most amazing destinations to visit during October. Having a pleasant climate, Lahaul and Spiti welcome you with lush greenery, clear skies, and a wide variety of flora and fauna. You can undertake the famous Spiti trek or admire the unscathed beauty of Pin Valley National Park here.

Bandhavgarh National Park

All wildlife enthusiasts must visit the popular Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Housing a wide range of exotic flora and fauna, the silence of the dense jungle, interrupted by just the chirp of crickets, will surely prove to be the perfect getaway. Not to forget that there is a good chance of spotting the Bengal Tiger if you visit this park in October.

Hampi

If ancient architectural monuments and heritage sites fascinate you, then Hampi might just be the perfect place for you. Known to be a backpacker’s paradise, Hampi’s splendour lies in its ruins, replete with intricately carved temples, encompassing sacred chambers and passageways, which will definitely leave you stunned.

