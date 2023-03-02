March is often referred to as an ideal month to travel. During this time, the weather, which is neither extremely hot nor too cold, remains pleasant. So it is considered the most favourable time to explore new places. We have made a list of some amazing places in India, where you can take a trip and enjoy the pleasant weather.

1. Cherrapunji: If you visit the land of Cherrapunji in March, you will get to enjoy its amazing weather. Cherrapunji is located in the East Khasi Hills district in the Indian state of Meghalaya. This place is called the wettest place in the world and is situated at an altitude of about 1300 metres above sea level. If you visit this place, do not miss the Nohkalikai waterfalls. Its height is about 1100 feet and it is called the highest waterfall in India. There is a 200 feet rock in Cherrapunji, which looks like an overturned basket. It is really amazing to see this rock standing between the hills and the plain. The nearest airport to Cherrapunji is Guwahati (Assam). From here, you can take a taxi to reach Cherrapunji.

2. Munnar: Munnar is located in the Idukki district of the southwestern Indian state of Kerala and is also called the “Kashmir of South India". The town is surrounded by lush green mountains and tea gardens. It is a beautiful place if you are planning your honeymoon or a family vacation. Its beauty will make anyone take their breath away. There are also many other beautiful places around Munnar, where you can enjoy the natural view. If you are thinking of visiting Munnar, definitely visit these places including Echo Point, Eravikulam National Park, and Kundala Lake.

3. Rishikesh: A trip to Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh in the month of March can be a lot of fun. From river rafting to other adventure sports, you can enjoy these rides here in the splendid weather. Apart from this, you can also visit popular tourist places like Triveni Ghat, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Beatles Ashram, and Neer Garh Waterfall. You can also learn yoga and meditation at this place, as Rishikesh is famous for this and is known as the yoga capital of the world.

4. Darjeeling: Darjeeling (West Bengal) is surrounded by hills and dense forests, and is also an amazing place to visit in March. Here you can see the Tea Estate, Monastery, Batasia Garden, Kanchenjunga View Point, Mahakal Temple, Tenzing Rock, Rope Way, and Ghoom Railway Station. If you visit Darjeeling, then you must also explore Kurseong and Mirik, and the Indo-Nepal border. You can also enjoy the toy train ride here.

5. Tawang: The snow-covered Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh becomes quite beautiful in the month of March. If you want to enjoy the peace away from the city crowd then definitely visit Tawang. Here you might create memories of a lifetime. You will get to see the orchid bloom here during this month too. You can also visit the Tipi Orchid Sanctuary.

