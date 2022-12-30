Top 5 Ways To Manage Diabetes Amid New Year Celebrations

The year’s most delightful time is around the corner. After years of Covid restrictions, people are looking forward to celebrating the new year celebrations with great zeal and enthusiasm. The New Year week is all about attending and hosting parties, wearing glamorous attires, indulging in mouth-watering delicacies with friends or heading towards holiday trips with family and a lot more.

But unfortunately, some of us are warned by our doctors and consultants to keep it all limited. Celebrations cannot be the same for everyone but we can make slight changes to make the year-end cheerful for all of us. Considering people with diabetes need to monitor their blood sugar levels during festivities. Apart from controlling portions and taking their medication on time, a diabetic person should also stay physically active during the festive season.

Here are some important tips, diabetics should remember while partying this New Year’s Eve…

Healthy meals and drinks for Diabetics

On occasions, we usually indulge in binge eating. It is necessary to control your diet and have portion meals. A good meal plan should include non-starchy vegetables, like spinach, broccoli and green beans. Focus on eating whole foods instead of highly processed foods. Instead of having beverages like cold drinks, soda and others, you can go for drinks like coconut water, and low-fat smoothies made of mixed fruits.

Also Read: Ideas To Host the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party

Stay away from sugar-loaded sweets and desserts

In this festivity, diabetics are suggested to stay away from heavy sugary desserts like cakes, pastries and cookies. Eating too many sweets will cause a spike in sugar levels. If you have a sweet tooth, choose homemade sweets like kheer and rabdi that are low in sugar.

Choosing your evening snacks wisely

An unlimited buffet could trick you into overeating unhealthy food at parties. Intake of healthy snacks like salads, soups and nuts. Choose steamed food over oily and creamy dishes. Increase fibre intake in the form of salads and greens for better control over blood sugar levels.

Limit alcohol intake

New year celebrations are all about partying and boozing. Consuming alcohol on an empty stomach can be very harmful for diabetics. The best option would be to substitute alcoholic drinks with diet sodas, calorie-free drinks and teas.

Keep yourself physically active

No matter how busy you are, make it a point to exercise for 15 to 30 minutes every day. Any physical activity from brisk walking, to jogging or practising yoga will help you control your sugar levels.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here