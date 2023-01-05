Top 7 Wedding Jewelry Trends For 2023

Jewelry has always been the top priority on a bride’s shopping list. It is also one of the most prized possessions in the bridal trousseau. Every bride hopes to blend traditionalism with modernity. We’ve compiled some jaw-dropping jewellery sets for brides and bridesmaids in sync with the hottest trends on Instagram and Pinterest.

Rumela Sen, Editorial Lead, WeddingWire India, shares a list of the top jewelry trends in India that include some of the hottest designs.

Mixed-cut diamonds

Mixed-cut diamonds are exquisite pieces of jewelry where designers combine different cuts of diamonds in a single set to create jewels with life and movement. The combination of a variety of diamond cuts adds a unique look to the jewelry pieces. There are no limits to what jewelers may create when they bring together different cut diamond shapes in one piece, including exotic florals, geometric motifs, and contemporary takes on classic designs. Round, rose, princess, emerald, marquise, oval, pear, heart, and cushion are just a few of the popular diamond shapes. Each has a distinctive appearance and feel. Mixed-cut diamond jewelry would top the list of the top wedding jewelry trends any day.

Trending geometric patterns

Geometric jewelry, as style critics refer to it, is designed and built from fundamental design elements such as triangles, squares, and ovals. The combined effect of necklaces, pendants, and earrings elevates them to the status of edgy statement pieces. It is clear that this fashion is aesthetically pleasing because it is prevalent across eras.

Floating diamond designs

Floating diamond rings are all the rage right now. This jewelry design creates the impression of floating diamonds by creating an optical illusion. There is no doubt that diamond jewelry has become more adventurous over the years. Whether they are mounted with visible metal, inlaid in enamel, or held in a tension setting, they will always be a woman’s best friend. In 2023, brides who want to highlight the best visual quality of diamonds can opt for floating diamonds.

Bridal jewelry sets with rubies and emeralds

Rubies and emeralds are a go-to option for any bride looking to pair their dark-hued or ivory lehengas in the most beautiful way possible. A stylish gold necklace with emerald stonework looks stunning with all bridal attire, whether it be classic red, pink, or contemporary pastel lehengas. Additionally, the little detailing for ruby stones adds a pop of colour to the bridal set. Bridal sets with rubies and emeralds are classic and definitely a go-to for any bride looking to flaunt their elegance on their special day.

Briolettes

The Briolette Cut is a drop-shaped stone with facets that are triangular and resemble a nature-inspired raindrop in your ears. Briolettes have triangle facets that completely circle the circular cross-section of the stone and offer a 360-degree view of the diamond. Most briolettes are made of white rough, however, coloured diamonds are also used. The demand for drop-shaped earrings led to the rise of briolettes notably for fancy and canary yellows, then cognacs, and other champagne hues. Color gemstones are very popular in this design.

Chokers & bracelet sets

Brides and bridesmaids looking to pair their wedding event attires with the best classic jewelry in 2023 should definitely opt for intricately designed chokers and bracelet sets (yes, chokers are back and how). What better way to enhance the neckline on D-day than to wear a choker with gemstones embedded in it? It’s the perfect fit for anyone looking for elegance and sophistication. Additionally, bracelets complimenting similarly designed chokers complete the look for almost all wedding events, be it haldi, mehendi, or reception.

Pearl danglers

Pearls never go out of fashion, especially now when we see them everywhere. We see pearls on the streets, pearls on the red carpet, and even pearls on Timothee Chalamet. White pearls are already popular and will continue to capture the attention of the 2023 wedding season. Pearl danglers are the perfect jewelry pieces for both brides and bridesmaids at all wedding events.

So, get your hands on these top wedding jewelry sets that are going to trend in the wedding market in 2023.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here