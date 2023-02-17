Keeping a clean and tidy home is essential to promoting a healthy and comfortable living environment. However, with busy schedules and the demands of daily life, cleaning can often become a daunting and time-consuming task. Thankfully, there are a variety of cleaning solutions available that can help make the process more efficient and effective. In this article, we will explore five of the best cleaning solutions that can make the lives of Indian households easier. From robotic vacuum cleaners to eco-friendly cleaning agents, these solutions are designed to save time and effort while providing a cleaner and more hygienic home environment. So, if you’re looking to simplify your cleaning routine and make your home a healthier place, read on to discover the top five cleaning solutions for Indian households.

“Cleanliness and hygiene have been deeply ingrained in Indian culture for centuries. It extends beyond personal hygiene to include the cleanliness of our surroundings. A tidy home environment promotes physical and emotional well-being. However, manual cleaning can be a tedious and time-consuming task. Thankfully, there are automated cleaning solutions available that can make the process much easier and leave your home sparkling clean in no time,” says Ayesha Prasad, AGM Marketing, KARCHER India

Here are the top 9 cleaning solutions that can simplify your life:

Vacuum Cleaner: A vacuum cleaner is an ultimate solution for a clean home without any physical effort. “With just a push of a button, you can clean sofas, couches, beds, floors, and walls. Vacuum cleaners come in compact designs and are effective in removing dry, wet, fine, or coarse dirt. They are also equipped with ergonomic carrying handles, making transport a breeze,” adds Prasad.

Cordless Electric Broom: When you need to quickly clean up everyday dirt, dust, and debris, a cordless electric broom is a perfect solution. Driven by German technology, electric cordless brooms are ideal for cleaning carpets, laminate, and tiles with ease. The height-adjustable and tilt able telescope handle makes it possible to sweep under low-slung furniture quickly and efficiently.

Hard Floor Cleaner: Give your hardwood floors the shine they deserve without any hassle. “Hard floor cleaners cut cleaning time in half, ensuring a deeper level of cleanliness. A leader in the mechanized cleaning market, these cleaners effectively remove dust, small crumbs, pet hair, and clean right up to the edge. They are recommended for all hard floors, such as parquet, cork, stone, PVC, and linoleum,” opines Prasad.

Steam Cleaner: Cleaning your stovetop doesn’t have to be messy or complicated anymore. Steam cleaners allow you to clean and sanitize surfaces without the use of harsh chemicals or detergents. Whether you’re cleaning in the kitchen, bathroom, or ironing, steam cleaners will deliver top results.

Window Vacuum Cleaner: Getting crystal clear windows in no time is the job that a window vacuum cleaner can do in just a few seconds. There are many leading brands of window vacuum cleaners available in the Indian market which consumers can choose from and cleaners with a combination of a spray bottle and microfiber wiping cloth ensures effective cleaning and gleaming windows three times faster than traditional methods, with streak-free results.

Microfibre Cloths: “I have them for every corner of my house, and trust me they are a game changer. They Leave the surface super clean and are multiple times reusable,” says Ishita Kalra, Social Media Content Creator, The Street Stalkers.

Baking Soda: This one is must have in your cleaning storage. It’s the cheapest and the best method to use for the cleaning gunk at places you don’t know what to use at. Add variations to it, by using vinegar or lemon and you will thank us.

Pot Brushes: “So I found these super cute silicon brushes which come with covers, from Amazon to clean the pots, and trust me the washroom looks clean like always,” adds Kalra.

Silicon Wipers: “Again yet another find, these are super amazing, clean in one stroke and super easy to store, and have more longevity than the regular wipers we use,” feels Kalra.

In conclusion, a clean home is essential for a healthy lifestyle. By using these cleaning solutions, you can improve your cleaning efficiency and keep your home sparkling clean.

