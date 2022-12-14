Top Destinations to Celebrate Christmas in India

With Christmas around the corner, it’s time to head for vacation with family. Christmas is one of the most exciting and loved festivals around the globe. It’s the time when people love to explore different places while indulging in celebrations. If you also have been planning to head on a vacation but can’t really make up your mind on the destination, we have got you covered. Here’s a list of 5 tourist destinations that may be perfect for you.

Goa

Goa is known for its delicious seafood, night parties and those exotic beaches, which is truly a great destination to celebrate Christmas in India. If you’re willing to celebrate traditionally, you can explore the midnight mass that is organised in churches of Goa and sing carols together. Goa is a place where you wouldn’t run out of options for enjoying the grand celebration of Christmas. Plus, you can also explore flea markets, groove to foot-tapping music, enjoy the cruise parties, enjoy the thrilling water-based activities and many more.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry is also known as India’s little French colony, where Christmas is celebrated enormously. Its pleasant weather, beautifully decorated churches and serene beaches make it a perfect destination to spend your festive holiday. Along with this, you can enjoy the exciting performances on the streets and the fireworks that are displayed during the New Year.

Shillong

Shillong has a considerate population of Catholics, and Christmas is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. It’s famous as one of the best Christmas gateways in India that offers a plethora of fun and engaging activities to celebrate the festival. Here, you’ll find midnight mass to attend and witness the lighting of the centuries-old fir tree.

Kerala

Another amazing destination to celebrate Christmas and sing carols at the midnight mass is Kerala. The gorge on the local feast and the beach bonfire would give you a more-than-merry experience. Planning your next trip to Kerala must include visiting the Basilica of our Lady of Dolours Church, St. Francis Church and Edathua Church to your bucket list.

Manali

Christmas is incomplete without the wonderful setting of snow. And if you’re looking for one such place, then Manali is truly your dream destination. The inspiring and alluring beauty of the hills makes the Christmas aura more enchanting. The exotic pine tree covered in snow looks a lot like a Christmas tree, adorned with lights and accessories, making the perfect Christmas.

So which one would you pick?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here