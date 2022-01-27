Top Five Tips To Store Food in Freezer

Buying bulk food is usually cheaper than buying in small amounts. But that may lead to larger wastage of food. To prevent this, you can store them in a freezer. It is the safest way to preserve food for a considerable amount of time. Plus, it will save up your efforts, time and money by planning ahead. It also helps reduce the quantity of food that otherwise might go to the bin. The danger that comes with freezing food is freezer burn. To avoid problems like these, here are a few simple tips that will help you put food in a freezer in the most efficient way:

Freezer Bags

Freezer bags are the best solution when it comes to making the most out of freezer space. Also called zip N lock bags, they are perfect for storing a wide variety of food items including fruits, vegetables, fish and meat. Pro Tip: To preserve hot liquids like soups or stews, the first step is to bring them to a normal temperature before putting them in the freezer. Solidify them in a single layer before stacking them up to save up on space.

Air exposure

Minimise air exposure to food kept in storage containers and freezer bags. It is advised to prefer Zip N lock bags over air-tight containers as air sneaks in the latter more easily than the former. In case you have a freezer container, cover the food with plastic wrap or waxed paper before storing them.

Freezer trays

The initial step to store goods like berries, appetisers without crushing them is to freeze them on a flat tray like a metal pan. Once frozen, remove from the tray and store or stack in a freezer bag as per your choice.

Stacking

Stack freezer bags only when the food items are completely frozen as it helps freeze the food faster.

Temperature

The perfect temperature of your freezer needs to be between -18°C to -20°C. The reason is simple. The temperature range will prevent any bacteria from evolving or producing toxic residues that normally leads to spoilage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.