Top Five Winter Essentials For Your Baby

Winter is here! And as parents (old or brand new), keeping your little one warm, secure, and comfortable all winter long will take a little more than endless cuddles. Chilly air, dull winter and dry weather call for some extra care for your baby.

The winter essentials for your baby need to be as special as your little one. Pallavi Utagi, Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms, shares the ultimate list of winter baby basics that will assist you to keep the baby happy and healthy and guide you to prepare for the cold wave.

One-piece bodysuits

Warm tops and bottoms can be swapped with one-piece bodysuits, popularly known as onesies. They have the added benefit of keeping your baby warm in the midsection while covering their feet as well. If you do go for onesies, though, put warmer clothing on top of them rather than inside as nappy changes may become challenging if two-piece thermals are worn underneath a onesie. Remember, onesies with solid colours are easier to coordinate with the baby’s wardrobe and look best when worn under other layers of clothing.

No-leak Comfy Diaper Pants

It is important to know how to preserve your baby’s skin from drying out. If they are still in diapers, they are susceptible to a wide range of illnesses in the wintertime. This winter you can give your little one the goodness of padded underwear with the comfort of cotton pyjamas with Diaper Pants – cotton pyjamas with stitched in padded underwear. These are effective at stopping leaks and keeping your baby’s clothes and bedding from getting wet. It is important to know what you are picking up for your baby to ensure the lil munchkin is comfortable and cozy in cold weather even during their diaper-free time.

Wraparound blankets

Make sure to choose a wrapping blanket that is appropriate for the winter season and pay particular attention to the fabric while choosing it. We advise purchasing at least 2-3 blankets, regardless of the type you choose. You will be pleased to have more blankets handy because of all the food spills and the diaper leaks. If necessary, add one or two thin, warm blankets on top of their sleeping bag. Leaving the baby’s arms and head exposed, tuck these under the three sides of the mattress. To prevent the toddler from falling under the cover and farther down, arrange it in a way so that its feet are touching the foot of the bed.

Add a humidifier

Your child can endure the winter without the use of a humidifier. However, there is no denying the benefits and effectiveness of one, particularly during the winter season. The moisture in the room is sucked out when the heat is turned up during cold winter nights and your baby’s tender skin may become dry due to this. Humidifiers can be helpful throughout the cold and flu season as it will ease your baby’s stuffy nose.

Go Extra

Woolen booties, mittens, and warm socks work excellently. Your baby’s hands and feet getting cold is natural and not necessarily an indication that they need an additional layer of clothing. However, mittens, socks and booties can make your toddler more at ease, particularly if you take them outside. Choose a pair of fleece booties that have adjustable straps so they won’t come off the baby’s feet while you’re out and about. Hats made of wool and cotton also work wonders. To protect your baby’s sensitive skin, place a cotton hat on his/her head first, followed by a woolen one.

While these tips might seem basic, they are absolute essential to make winters cozy for your baby. This winter make sure your little goofball is warmer and comfortable.

