Top Magazine Editors in Self-Imposed Quarantine After Returning from Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks

Some of the magazine world's top editors are in self-imposed quarantine after returning to New York from fashion weeks in Paris and Milan. Both France and Italy have seen a rise in victims of the coronavirus, and the editors have chosen to self-monitor for 14 days after returning from those countries.

About 30 executives from publications including Elle, InStyle and Harper's Bazaar are working from home after attending back-to-back fashion shows in Paris and Milan.

"Nina is definitely at home," Troy Young, president of Elle publisher Hearst Magazines, said of the magazine's top editor Nina Garcia. Carol Smith, publisher of Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Marie Claire, is also working from home, as is Aya Kanai, Marie Claire's top editor. None have displayed symptoms, but Young explained, "We're being overly cautious."

New York Post reports that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, one of the fashion world's top editors, is not imposing quarantine on herself despite having traveled to both Paris and Milan. Wintour will be back in office on Monday - or 14 days since leaving Milan, a spokesman said. Wintour has shown no symptoms, he said.

InStyle magazine's Laura Brown, who also attended Paris Fashion Week, has no symptoms but has chosen to has stay away from the office for now. She is currently interacting with staff via video calls.

More than 3,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Italy and 107 have died from it. France has reported 257 cases and 4 deaths. Milan fashion week ran from February 18 through 24, which is when the number of cases in Italy began spiking from five on February 20 to 150 on February 23.

Paris Fashion Week was held from February 24 to March 3. As of February 28, there were only 38 reported cases in France, but by March 3, the number of confirmed cases had jumped to 212.

