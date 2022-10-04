Top Similarities And Differences Between COVID-19 And Dengue Symptoms

Now that COVID-19 has taken a milder course, it has become common for people to mistake it with other illnesses like the flu or the common cold. People also confuse the symptoms of COVID-19 with dengue as well. The coronavirus infection is primarily spread by droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. Dengue, on the other hand, is a viral ailment spread by mosquitoes. The first stages of both diseases have several symptoms. Understanding the fundamental similarities and differences between the two is essential because both diseases have the potential to be lethal.

Here’s all you need to know about the similarities and differences between dengue and covid, as reported by USA’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Transmission

Dengue is caused as a result of being bitten by infected Aedes species mosquitoes. Whereas COVID-19 is transmitted from people through respiratory droplets that are spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms:

Both diseases have several similar symptoms such as fever, vomiting, nausea, and headache. To be sure about the illness, it is best if you get a diagnostic test.

Other symptoms of dengue include myalgia, rash, and leukopenia (low white blood count). Whereas if you have COVID-19, you might experience a cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue, and loss of taste and smell. A sore throat, runny nose, congestion diarrhoea are some of the other key symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Symptoms of dengue and COVID-19 in severity

If you have severe dengue then there could be plasma leakage, which could further lead to shock. There could be Fluid accumulation with respiratory distress, severe bleeding with thrombocytopenia or organ impairment with impaired consciousness.

For severe COVID-19 infection, people could have respiratory failure, multiorgan system dysfunction, shock, and dyspnoea. Additionally, the illness could also manifest in hypoxia.

According to the CDC, the incubation period for dengue can range from 3-10 to 5-7 days. Whereas for COVID-19, it can extend to 14 days. However, its median from exposure to symptoms onset ranges from 4-5 days.

