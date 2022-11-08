Top Tourist Destinations In India You Must Visit In November

The month of November certainly calls for a trip, courtesy of the clear skies and brisk breezes. When it comes to embarking on a getaway, India’s diverse landscape offers various options to choose from. And, the best part about travelling in India this month is that you wouldn’t have to be concerned about the weather. So, if you’re planning a trip with your friends and family in November, then you must add these three locations to your checklist:

Amritsar:

November is a great time to visit Amritsar. The Golden Temple, which is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites by Sikhs, is located in the vibrant city of Amritsar. The gleaming building is home to one of the nation’s largest community kitchens (langars) that serves about 20,000 people every day. A calm Sarovar surrounds this gold-covered building. The alluring fragrances of the delectable cuisine and the warmth of Punjabi people’s hospitality make this city a perfect tourist attraction.

Jaisalmer:

Jaisalmer is in the Thar Desert, close to the India-Pakistan border. Nearly every building there is made of yellow Jaisalmer stone and is covered in golden sand, which is why it is known as the Golden City. Jaisalmer is one of the largest cities in Rajasthan and a popular tourist attraction. With its intricately carved temples, narrow streets, and the iconic Jaisalmer Fort, the city draws tourists from all over the world. You can go sightseeing across the enigmatic desert on camels, which is a one-of-its-kind experience.

Sundarbans:

If you’re an animal lover, then this is the best place for you to visit. From Royal Bengal Tigers to Shikra, Sundarbans is an excellent destination to spot wildlife in their natural habitat. The Sundarban National Park is home to a range of jungle lodges and resorts, which provide guests with an opportunity to unwind amid the forest, which makes for a remarkable natural retreat.

