Tovino Thomas and His Father Shell Fitness Goals in This Pic

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas is using the coronavirus lockdown time to learn some new fitness tips. And he has got a great company with him in his father. The actor, recently, took to social media to share a picture with his dad, leaving a lot of stars surprised.

Posting the pic of the father-son duo flexing their muscles, the actor wrote, “My dad. Guide. Advisor. Motivator. Decision maker. And workout partner. #fathergoals. The extra muscle on his left upper chest is a pacemaker fixed in 2016, but since then he has been into fitness more than ever! #fatherscores (sic)."

Ever since Tovino shared the picture, a lot of his fans and friends have been complementing the efforts. Geetu Mohandas commented, “This is so inspiring,” while Mamta Mohandas wrote, “No freakin way… dads a body builder (sic)?” To this, Tovino replied, “Hahah no. He is a lawyer/farmer. He works out though (sic)!”

Prithviraj Sukumaran also commented on the picture, calling Tovino’ father “Amazing.” Munna Simon mentioned, “Just loved it bro. Dad is just superb. Really inspiring pic.”

Indrajith, Vinay Forrt, Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal and Unni Mukundan also commented on the picture.