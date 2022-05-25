Towel Day 2022: History, Significance, and Celebration

TOWEL DAY 2022: In a time when there is a day for practically everything and everyone, several sections of society celebrate May 25 as Towel Day. Well, it might sound baseless and bizarre at first, but actually, it commemorates a well-known author. Towel Day is celebrated by die-hard fans of author Douglas Adams’ creation, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy.

The day is observed in the memory of Adams who passed away suddenly due to a heart attack at the age of 49. On this day, fans of the book, which was then adapted into a movie, carry towels everywhere they go. So, if you see a person carrying a towel while they are traveling in a metro, fret not, for it is Towel Day.

Towel Day: History

Adams passed away on May 11, 2001. Two weeks after his demise, the fans resorted to dedicating a day for the book and its author. To commemorate the author, the fans decided to choose a towel as a token of respect and love for Adams. And the reason that towel was chosen to remember the author is that Adams, in his book, extensively wrote about the benefits of a towel for a hitchhiker exploring the universe and says, “Never go anywhere without your towel.”

Towel Day: Significance

Adam, in the hitchhiker series, wrote about Arthur Philip Dent and his alien friend who warns him about the impending doom Earth is about to face. Arthur sets on a journey to save the planet and in doing so, explores the universe.

And according to Adams, the most important element for someone out on such a journey is a towel. “A towel, it says, is about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have,” Adams writes. And hence was born Towel Day in memory of the Hitchhiker series’ author.

Fans celebrate this day by sharing pictures of them with towels. Many wear it as a cape, while many carry their towels to work. Many throw “towel-themed” parties to celebrate the day.

