Traditional Fashion Choices for a Colourful Holi
Want to look fabulous? Then look on to some best dress-up tips for Holi.
Representative Image
Go for prints and techniques like bandhani and batik while picking outfits for your Holi celebrations, say experts.
Sandeep Sharma, Director, Fabriclore, has listed down some tips on fashion options you can pick for Holi.
* Indigo: The deep blue colour of the indigo dye suits the mood of the festival. Hand block floral and abstract indigo motifs done on soft and durable cotton can be designed into an ideal brunch dress for Holi.
* Ajrak: You can use the colours of ajrak, extracted from madder roots, berries, roses, leaves, turmeric, saffron and oak bark, to design a boho-chic outfits.
* Kalamkari: Kalamkari motifs like vines, figurines and faces of Buddha dipped in natural colours can be used to make an elegant outfit for your evening celebrations.
* Ikat: Go for colourful, blurry ikat patterns to design a chic daytime dress for Holi.
* Tie-dye: A play of dyes and threads on soft fabrics like cotton and rayon can help you make a statement. You can go for colours like yellow, blue, pink and red.
* Bandhani: Bandhani dupattas can be teamed with a plethora of bright basic ethnic ensembles for a lunch on Holi.
* Batik: A versatile technique of wax printing, the colours are usually very vibrant with flowy designs making them a perfect match for Holi.
Surya Suri, Founder, Steele, has also listed some tips:
* Cotton: This is a fabric that you will never be able to discard for the festival of Holi. It is not only comfortable but also looks good on everyone. Go for vibrant colours and attractive prints.
* Linen: Full sleeves linen kurta with comfortable pants is one of the good choices to be worn on Holi. Pairing it with bandhej dupatta around the neck will give it a stylish twist.
| Edited by: shifa khan
