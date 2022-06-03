5 Traditional Kashmiri Beauty Tips To Get Healthy And Glowing Skin

The beauty of the Kashmiri people is as well-known as Kashmir’s magnificent landscapes. Although the Kashmiri environment is the most important factor in the people’s lifestyle and diet, they also use several ancient practices to keep their skin shining.

If you also want to glow, try these Kashmiri beauty secrets. These procedures do not contain any chemicals and are quite good for the skin.

Skin glow with saffron

Saffron is widely used by Kashmiris. Not only does it give the complexion a natural pink tinge but also helps protect it from free radicals.

Saffron’s antioxidant content also helps to keep skin looking fresh for a long period. In a few days, if you combine it with milk and apply it to your face with cotton, your face will glow.

Almonds might help you get perfect skin.

Protein, vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, and phosphorus are all found in almonds and help restore skin and cells from within. It contains vitamin E, which helps lighten blemishes. Almonds can be ground and mixed with honey and milk before being applied to the skin.

To get rid of acne, use Kashmiri garlic.

Kashmiri garlic has vitamins B1, B6, C, and copper, all of which aid in the treatment of pimples on the skin. It absorbs excess oil and prevents pimples on the skin.

Kahwa for youthful skin

Kahwa is excellent for strengthening immunity and giving the complexion a pink glow. Your skin appears healthy and stays young for a long time.

Walnuts for Dead skin Removal

Walnuts are high in healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and all of these benefit the skin. To do so, combine the walnut powder with honey and rose water to produce a paste. Use it as a face scrub now to get rid of the dead skin and helps in glowing skin.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

