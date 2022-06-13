Train Your Dog with These Useful Tips for Happy Co-Existence

A dog is a man’s best friend. Having a pet can bring immense joy to the pet parent. However, training your pet becomes an essential part of taking care of it. The right training will promote a happy co-existence. Training a puppy is comparatively easier than training an adult dog. However, the breed of the dog also plays a huge role in this.

Check out these few quick tips to train your dog:

Get professional help

Even though you can train your dog at home, it is always advisable to seek professional assistance if you want to help your dog become the best version of itself. If you have Pitbull or Greyhound, go for professional training to bring the best out of your dog.

Don’t be strict

Training your pet is extremely important as it is hard to handle untrained dogs in public places. Some dogs become uncontrollable when they are untrained. While training is crucial, don’t opt for strict tools while teaching your dogs, but timely behavioural correction is essential. Training adult dogs and puppies are not the same. For adult dogs, it is advised to reward them as that’s the kind of structure they understand. However, training dogs of different breeds require a different approach as per their sense of understanding.

Easy commands

Do not sound like you are ordering your dog as it might refuse to respond. Stick to one tone of command and start with a single word, make sure to repeat it multiple times for your puppy to comprehend it. Often appreciate and motivate them during the training by treating them with something that they are fond of. For instance, give your pet a warm hug, pat, or scratch on the back to appreciate them.

