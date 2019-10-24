'Training under late Kader Khan was life-changing,' Says Vedd Rawtaani

More often than not, we find ourselves mindlessly scrolling through social media. While most times nothing comes out of it, sometimes, we stumble upon an influencer whose content keeps us wanting for more. Vedd Rawtaani is one such social media influencer to look out for. In an industry where people struggle for decades to make a name for themselves, Rawtaani has already established himself as a talented director, writer, and editor.

Rawtaani had figured out what he wanted to do at a very early stage in his life. He had always dreamt of becoming a director and started working towards that dream at the tender age of 13. While studying filmmaking at the prestigious Whistling Woods institution in Mumbai, Rawtaani got the chance to interact with many industry greats.

But out of all of them, late veteran actor Kader Khan was a constant source of inspiration for Rawtaani. “Everyone needs a godfather in this industry and Kader Khan Sir has been that and so much more for me. My career started around him and his family and I can gladly say that I am what I am today because of the teachings he has passed on to me. I was always passionate about film-making, but training under Sir Kader Khan was a life-changing experience,” Rawtaani revealed.

With Kader Khan’s blessings, Rawtaani began his career at the age of 21. He directed his first web series PyaarOn The Rocks, which became a huge hit and acquired 5 million views digitally. Since then, Rawtaani has directed over 25 notable television commercials and edited promos for films like the blockbuster Bollywood movie Gully Boy. While he juggles from direction to editing to writing, Rawtaani is also an influencer who frequently shares sneak peeks from his life with his followers on social media.

Teasers of upcoming work, recommendations for movie buffs, quotes from celebrated international directors and updates from his very eventful life—Rawtaani’s social media is what every aspiring content creator and consumer should follow. With so much already achieved at such a young age, Rawtaani’s future looks promising in the Indian entertainment industry. "To me, it seems like Kader Khan is shining his light on me," claims Rawtaani.

