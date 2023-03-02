Trans Bhutan Trail Is Up And Running After 60 Years

After 60 years, the famous Trans Bhutan Trail has been revived. The trail stretches over 4,000 kilometres and crosses more than 27 villages across nine districts in the Himalayan country.

The Trans Bhutan Trail, which stretches 4033 km between Haa Valley in the far west and Trashigang town in the east, used to be the sole means of transportation across Bhutan until 1962. After 1962, the construction of Bhutan’s first national highway led the trail to not be used as the main route of transportation. Unuse over the past six decades has resulted in the collapsing of bridges, footpaths, and stairways on the trail.

The revival of the Trans Bhutan Trail is part of the vision of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk. While the trail dates back to the 18th century, the current king hopes to preserve the nation’s unique past. The Trans Bhutan Trail holds the tag of being historic, as it was the only means of transportation for rulers, tourists, monks, and traders when it was constructed. In addition, trail runners called garps used the same trail to deliver political messages to the dzongs, across the nation.

Viewing the surge in the tourist inflow, the guides have reportedly initiated a Trans Bhutan Trail Passport programme along with the Trans Bhutan Trail organisation, a non-profit. Over 60 passport ambassadors have been spread across Bhutan, reported news agency ANI. These ambassadors, a majority of them women, will host tourists.

In a bid to share their culture and heritage with their guests, local farmers will be serving a traditional meal at their residence to the tourists. While some offer cooking demonstrations, many will indulge the tourists in their traditional hot stone baths. The programme is expected to have a positive impact on the nation’s economy and also empower women to work in the tourism sector and earn a sustainable income.

